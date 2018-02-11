Surfrider club hosts event honoring beaches

The University of North Carolina Wilmington Surfrider club hosted the second annual “We Love Our Oceans” event Sunday. (Source: WECT)

The University of North Carolina Wilmington Surfrider club hosted the second annual “We Love Our Oceans” event Sunday.

Students and people from the community cleaned Wrightsville Beach, talked about ways to protect the beach and participated in a polar plunge.

The club's president said they want everyone in the area to know how important the ocean is and how to take care of it.

"The ocean means to us just a place where we live what we love and we want to protect as much as we can. We're out here every day. We love to surf we love to hang out with friends,” Alexandra Marstall said.

The group will head to Washington D.C. Thursday to lobby against offshore drilling and plastic pollution as part of the Ocean Recreation Hill Day.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.