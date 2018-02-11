Local Cub Scout Pack finishes 2nd in nation for selling most popcorn

Pack 226 leaders after the polar plunge (Source: Pack 226)

Local Cub Scout Pack 226 finished second in the nation this year for selling popcorn.

The pack sold over $100,000 in popcorn.

This shatters their previous record of selling $70,000 worth of popcorn.

They celebrated their accomplishments on Saturday with a polar plunge.

A few of the packs leaders plunged into the frigid waters in a pond at Camp Kirkwood in Pender County.

Congratulations, Pack 226!

