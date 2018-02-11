Seahawks Fall to Drexel, 58-40 - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Seahawks Fall to Drexel, 58-40

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Connect
UNCW's Moriah Crisp looks to pass in the second half of the Seahawks home matchup vs. Drexel (Source: WECT) UNCW's Moriah Crisp looks to pass in the second half of the Seahawks home matchup vs. Drexel (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW News Release) -

Senior forward Kelsi Lidge scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Drexel earned its ninth win in the last 10 games, a 58-40 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW inside Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.
 
The Dragons, who hold second place in the CAA standings, improved to 19-6 overall and 11-2 in the league. UNCW, meanwhile, falls to 8-16 on the season with a 1-12 mark in the circuit.
 
Lidge made 5-of-9 shots from the floor to lead the Dragons to the victory. She also added three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
 
Sophomore guard Aubree Brown added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field along with sinking both free throws. In addition, the Philadelphia, Pa., native grabbed seven rebounds as Drexel held a 34-25 advantage on the glass.
 
The Seahawks were led by senior center Rebekah Banks, who scored eight points with five rebounds. Redshirt senior center Jenny DeGraaf and sophomore guards Moriah Crisp and Timber Tate each chipped in six points.
 
Key Moment: Drexel pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Seahawks, 16-9, to take a 40-29 advantage. The Dragons limited UNCW to just 3-of-10 shooting in the frame and used six points from junior forward Eline Maesschalck to extend the lead.    
 
Up Next: UNCW begins a three-game road swing on Friday, Feb. 16, with a visit to William & Mary for a 7 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest. The Tribe defeated the Seahawks, 66-53, on New Year's Eve in Wilmington.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

  • Seahawks Fall to Drexel, 58-40

    Seahawks Fall to Drexel, 58-40

    Sunday, February 11 2018 5:08 PM EST2018-02-11 22:08:35 GMT
    UNCW's Moriah Crisp looks to pass in the second half of the Seahawks home matchup vs. Drexel (Source: WECT)UNCW's Moriah Crisp looks to pass in the second half of the Seahawks home matchup vs. Drexel (Source: WECT)

    Senior forward Kelsi Lidge scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Drexel earned its ninth win in the last 10 games, a 58-40 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW inside Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

    More >>

    Senior forward Kelsi Lidge scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Drexel earned its ninth win in the last 10 games, a 58-40 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW inside Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

    More >>

  • Seahawks pound pride in homecoming game

    Seahawks pound pride in homecoming game

    Sunday, February 11 2018 10:43 AM EST2018-02-11 15:43:27 GMT

    Junior forward Devontae Cacok racked up his 18th double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds and UNCW used a spirited defensive effort to throttle Hofstra, 90-70, in a Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball matchup on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.

    More >>

    Junior forward Devontae Cacok racked up his 18th double-double of the season with 25 points and 16 rebounds and UNCW used a spirited defensive effort to throttle Hofstra, 90-70, in a Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball matchup on Saturday night at Trask Coliseum.

    More >>

  • Maye helps No. 21 North Carolina beat rival NC State 96-89

    Maye helps No. 21 North Carolina beat rival NC State 96-89

    Maye helps No. 21 North Carolina beat rival NC State 96-89

    Saturday, February 10 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-02-10 22:16:50 GMT
    Luke Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help No. 21 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday. (Source: UNC)Luke Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help No. 21 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday. (Source: UNC)

    Luke Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help No. 21 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday.

    More >>

    Luke Maye scored 27 of his career-high 33 points after halftime to help No. 21 North Carolina beat rival North Carolina State 96-89 on Saturday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly