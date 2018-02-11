Seahawks Fall to Drexel, 58-40

Senior forward Kelsi Lidge scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Drexel earned its ninth win in the last 10 games, a 58-40 Colonial Athletic Association victory over UNCW inside Trask Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.



The Dragons, who hold second place in the CAA standings, improved to 19-6 overall and 11-2 in the league. UNCW, meanwhile, falls to 8-16 on the season with a 1-12 mark in the circuit.



Lidge made 5-of-9 shots from the floor to lead the Dragons to the victory. She also added three assists and two steals in 28 minutes.



Sophomore guard Aubree Brown added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field along with sinking both free throws. In addition, the Philadelphia, Pa., native grabbed seven rebounds as Drexel held a 34-25 advantage on the glass.



The Seahawks were led by senior center Rebekah Banks, who scored eight points with five rebounds. Redshirt senior center Jenny DeGraaf and sophomore guards Moriah Crisp and Timber Tate each chipped in six points.



Key Moment: Drexel pulled away in the third quarter by outscoring the Seahawks, 16-9, to take a 40-29 advantage. The Dragons limited UNCW to just 3-of-10 shooting in the frame and used six points from junior forward Eline Maesschalck to extend the lead.



Up Next: UNCW begins a three-game road swing on Friday, Feb. 16, with a visit to William & Mary for a 7 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest. The Tribe defeated the Seahawks, 66-53, on New Year's Eve in Wilmington.

