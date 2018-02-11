Crews work to repair natural gas leak on Market St.

New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire Departments are on the scene of a natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street. (Source: Raycom Media)

South bound lanes of Market St. are closed between Wendover and Middle Sound Loop Road.

NHC and WFD units on scene of natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 11, 2018

The north bound lanes remain open for now.

There are no evacuations at this time.

Repair crews are on the way.

Motorists are being asked to avoid this area for the time being.

