Crews repair natural gas leak on Market St.

New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire Departments responded to the scene of a natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street.

The south bound lanes of Market St. were closed between Wendover and Middle Sound Loop Road.

NHC and WFD units on scene of natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street. Motorists are asked to avoid the area. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 11, 2018

The north bound lanes remained open.

WFD said there were no evacuations.

The leak was repaired and all lanes on Market Street were reopened early Sunday afternoon.

Fire units are clearing the scene. All lanes on Market Street are open at this time. — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) February 11, 2018

