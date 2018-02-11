Crews repair natural gas leak on Market St. - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Crews repair natural gas leak on Market St.

New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire Departments are on the scene of a natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street. (Source: Raycom Media) New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire Departments are on the scene of a natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street. (Source: Raycom Media)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

New Hanover County and Wilmington Fire Departments responded to the scene of a natural gas leak in the 7200 block of Market Street.

The south bound lanes of Market St. were closed between Wendover and Middle Sound Loop Road. 

The north bound lanes remained open.

WFD said there were no evacuations.

The leak was repaired and all lanes on Market Street were reopened early Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly