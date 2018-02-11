What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Italian Sub Sandwich
Potato Salad
Fresh Fruit Variety
Brunswick
Turkey Pot Roast w/Brown Rice
Grilled Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Mixed Vegetables
Apple Sauce
Columbus County
Beef-A-Roni
Corndog
Peaches
Corn
Baby Limas Beans
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Popcorn Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Meatball Hoagie
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Ham & Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad, Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Cheeseburger
Chicken Salad w/ Saltines
Chef Salad
PB&J Pocket
Side Salad
Sweet Yellow Corn
Diced Peaches
