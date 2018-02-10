NHC Commissioner Rob Zapple to file for re-election

The County Commissioner for New Hanover County, Rob Zapple announced Saturday that he will formally file as a candidate for re-election. (Source: Rob Zapple)

The County Commissioner for New Hanover County, Rob Zapple announced Saturday that he will formally file as a candidate for re-election on Monday, February 12 at the County Board of Elections at the Government Center.

“It's been a privilege and an honor to serve, but as I listen to the concerns of residents I realize how much work there is still to be done,” Zapple said in a statement announcing his filing. “I've made it my mission so far to ask the tough questions and study the critical issues—I want to continue doing so as we face the challenges of the future.”

In a press release sent announcing Zapple’s filing, he mentioned his work over the last four years to increase funding in schools, preserve open space and parkland, increase the county’s recycling efforts, oppose seismic testing and offshore drilling, among other issues.

Zapple said however with our regions growth and development, he believes the county government will have to work harder and smarter.

“We need to do a better job of managing growth, focusing on our transportation and infrastructure needs,” Zapple said. “We need to hold polluters accountable, strengthen environmental regulations and enforce the law. The right to clean water is non-negotiable.”

Zapple says he plans to balance economic growth while protecting our environment.

He also stated “We need to do more to support public education from pre-K through community college, and ensure all citizens enjoy safe neighborhoods.”

Another issue Zapple plans to work on is work with healthcare partners to address the drug and opioid epidemic.

For more information on Zapple’s campaign, click here.

