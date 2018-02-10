2 infants found in back seat of car that wrecked during chase

Two babies were found in the back seat of a wrecked car after shots fired at a police officer sparked a chase that ended with the car’s crash in Cary Friday night, according to officials. (Source: Raycom Media)

Holly Springs police later said the chase began after someone in the suspect’s vehicle fired shots at one of their officers who was trying to perform a traffic stop.

No one was hurt in the shooting and police said they did not return gunfire.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle went from Holly Springs into the town of Cary on Tryon Road and crashed near Southeast Cary Parkway around 8:30 p.m.

The male driver was taken into custody at the scene, but the male passenger ran.

Police later found him and took him into custody as well.

Two infants in the back seat of the vehicle that crashed were being checked by EMS but appeared to be fine, officials said.

The two men have not been charged yet by Cary police.

Cary Police have received a few reports of cars on Tryon Road with damage from gunshots and are investigating any links.

It is not clear the relationship of the infants to the driver or passenger.