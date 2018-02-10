Scavenger hunt raises money for mammograms to screen for breast cancer

A city-wide scavenger hunt to raise money for breast cancer screenings drew about 150 people to dress up, decorate vehicles, and search for clues. (SOURCE: WECT)

A city-wide scavenger hunt to raise money for breast cancer screenings drew about 150 people to dress up, decorate vehicles, and search for clues.

“For me personally, I have quite a few women in my family that have been affected by breast cancer,” said Leacy Vicks, who helped organize the event. “We actually have multiple survivors who are participating today.”

All money raised through business and team registration benefited the Pink Ribbon Project, which pays for mammograms for local women in need.

A mammogram is an x-ray of the breast that helps doctors search for early signs of breast cancer.

Women aged 50 to 74 without a high risk for breast cancer are recommended to get a mammogram every two years, according to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

Having regular mammograms can lower the risk of dying from breast cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The event — Pink Hunt for Hope— was sponsored by Jeff Gordon Chevy. This is the scavenger hunt’s second year.