Public tips lead to arrest of 2 Supply men on multiple drug charges

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) -

Due to tips from the public, the Vice-Narcotics Unit with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrested Richard Allen Warwick II and Jeremy D. Bass from Supply on multiple drug charges Friday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Warwick, 29 is charged with: 

  • Trafficking opium or heroin, 
  • PWIMSD SCH IV CS
  • PWIMSD SCH I CS
  • PWIMSD SCH II CS
  • PWISD marijuana 
  • possession of marijuana paraphernalia 
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Warwick was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $100,000 bond.

Bass, 30 was charged with:

  • PWISD marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Bass was also booked in the Brunswick County Detention Facility. He is under a $10,000 bond.

