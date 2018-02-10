Greenfield Lake lowering offers rare cleanup opportunity

Volunteers of all ages donned rain gear to pick up the trash and recycling. They swept the area for litter on land and in the water with kayaks and canoes. (SOURCE: WECT)

About 100 volunteers picked up litter at Greenfield Lake on Saturday morning while the water level was lower than normal.

The lake is currently being lowered for maintenance work, which offered a rare opportunity for Cape Fear River Watch to clean up trash that might normally remain hidden underwater.

“The amount of trash that we've picked up over the period of time is amazing,” said Ruth Massey, a volunteer at the lake cleanup. “Cigarette butts - oh my god. There are so many cigarette butts.”

Volunteers of all ages donned rain gear to pick up the trash and recycling. They swept the area for litter on land and in the water with kayaks and canoes.

“There is so much trash,” said Massey. “And they think, oh it's one piece of paper, it's one cup.”

Cape Fear River watches organizes litter cleanups once a month, and they invite anyone in the public to join them.

The next group litter cleanup is March 10 at McCumbers Ditch from 9-11 a.m. They ask volunteers to bring rakes and pool scoopers if they have them. Kayaks and canoes will be available to reach litter in the water

“Cleaning up the environment is so, so important. I can't stress it more,” said Massey.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.