Chadbourn town manager Trey Burke resigns after less than a year - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Chadbourn town manager Trey Burke resigns after less than a year on the job

By: Tess Bargebuhr, Reporter
According to Chadborn Mayor Phillip Britt, Town Manager Trey Burke has resigned. (Source: WECT)
CHADBOURN, NC (WECT) -

According to Chadbourn Mayor Phillip Britt, Town Manager Trey Burke has resigned.

Burke replaced interim town manager Patricia Garrell, who will again take over those responsibilities. 

Britt said that Burke will stay on for 90 days, and act as the town's consultant.

Burke was hired in May of 2017, he was offered a starting salary of $50,000 per year. 

When he was hired, Britt said that Burke looked forward to improving the town's infrastructure, and attract new businesses.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

