UNCW kicks off 70th Homecoming weekend Saturday

UNCW will celebrate its 70th Homecoming this weekend with a full schedule. Saturday begins with an 8 a.m. 5K race put on by UNCW's College of Arts and Sciences, and leads up to a 7 o'clock game where the Seahawks take on Hofstra at Trask Coliseum.
Those events may impact traffic around the campus on S. College Rd throughout the weekend.
Saturday's Homecoming Events
8 a.m. College of Arts & Sciences 5K (Teaching Laboratory Building)
10 a.m. Campus Rec Zip-a-Thon (Lot I Challenge Course)
10:30 a.m Alumni Champagne Brunch (Burney Center)
Noon Student Affairs Reunion (Warwick Center)
Noon L'Elisir d'Amore (Lumina Theater)
2 p.m. Fish Fry & Day Party (Burnt Mill Business Park Field)
4:30 p.m. Student Trunk Show & TEALgate (Parking Lot B)
4:30 p.m. Homecoming TEALgate (Heated Tent on Hoggard Lawn) SOLD OUT
7 p.m Salsa Fiesta & Alumni Mixer (Burney Center)
7 p.m. Men's Basketball v Hofstra (Trask Coliseum)
8:30 p.m. Homecoming Step Show (Kenan Auditorium)
Sunday's Homecoming Events
9:30 a.m. Student Ambassador Reunion (The Roadhouse)
10 a.m. Fellowship service (Warwick Center)
11 a.m. African American Graduate Association Luncheon (Warwick Center)
Noon Men's Tennis v USC Upstate (Tennis Courts)
2 p.m. Women's Basketball v Drexel (Trask Coliseum)
Tickets for some events available here.
