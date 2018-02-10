UNCW kicks off 70th Homecoming weekend Saturday

UNCW will celebrate its 70th Homecoming this weekend with a full schedule. Saturday begins with an 8 a.m. 5K race put on by UNCW's College of Arts and Sciences, and leads up to a 7 o'clock game where the Seahawks take on Hofstra at Trask Coliseum.

Those events may impact traffic around the campus on S. College Rd throughout the weekend.

Saturday's Homecoming Events

8 a.m. College of Arts & Sciences 5K (Teaching Laboratory Building)

10 a.m. Campus Rec Zip-a-Thon (Lot I Challenge Course)

10:30 a.m Alumni Champagne Brunch (Burney Center)

Noon Student Affairs Reunion (Warwick Center)

Noon L'Elisir d'Amore (Lumina Theater)

2 p.m. Fish Fry & Day Party (Burnt Mill Business Park Field)

4:30 p.m. Student Trunk Show & TEALgate (Parking Lot B)

4:30 p.m. Homecoming TEALgate (Heated Tent on Hoggard Lawn) SOLD OUT

7 p.m Salsa Fiesta & Alumni Mixer (Burney Center)

7 p.m. Men's Basketball v Hofstra (Trask Coliseum)

8:30 p.m. Homecoming Step Show (Kenan Auditorium)

Sunday's Homecoming Events

9:30 a.m. Student Ambassador Reunion (The Roadhouse)

10 a.m. Fellowship service (Warwick Center)

11 a.m. African American Graduate Association Luncheon (Warwick Center)

Noon Men's Tennis v USC Upstate (Tennis Courts)

2 p.m. Women's Basketball v Drexel (Trask Coliseum)

