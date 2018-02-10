WPD: Man charged with hit and run after damaging Denny's restaur - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

WPD: Man charged with hit and run after damaging Denny's restaurant with car

By: Tess Bargebuhr, Reporter
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Wilmington Police arrested one man early Saturday morning after he damaged two buildings with a car, including the Denny’s restaurant on S. College Rd.

According to Lt. Tilmon with WPD, Tyree Johnson was arrested and charged with three counts of hit and run and property damage.

Tilmon said Johnson was driving while intoxicated.

Lt. Tilmon said that two buildings were damaged, along with signs and public utility structures

