WPD: Man charged with DWI damaging Denny's restaurant with car

Wilmington Police arrested one man early Saturday morning after he damaged two buildings with a car, including the Denny’s restaurant on S. College Rd. (Source: WECT)

Wilmington Police say a driver was intoxicated when he damaged two buildings with a car, including the Denny’s restaurant on S. College Rd Saturday morning.

According to Lt. Tilmon with WPD, Tyree Johnson was arrested and charged with DWI and three counts of hit and run and property damage. A spokesperson with WPD said the crash happened around 1 a.m.

A Denny's employee said she heard the accident and sprinted outside to make sure no one was injured. "We were waiting tables tonight and we heard a boom, and we came outside and this guy came across the street, knocked out stuff at "Buff Masters", ran into this building, busted this brick and ran into our sign," Elizabeth Manning said.

Lt. Tilmon said that two buildings were damaged, along with signs and public utility structures.

Johnson was given an unsecured bond for the DWI charge.

