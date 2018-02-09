Charleston end 10-game losing streak beating UNCW

College of Charleston redshirt senior forward Tanisha Brown posted a double-double to lead the Cougars past UNCW 72-63 in a Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball action at Trask Coliseum Friday evening.

The win, which snapped Charleston’s 10-game losing streak, upped the Cougars’ record to 6-18 overall and 2-11 in the CAA. UNCW, meanwhile, dropped to 8-15 overall with a 1-11 mark in the loop.

UNCW senior guard Madison Raque led the way with 17 points for the Seahawks, while redshirt senior forward Jenny DeGraaf had 12 points with seven rebounds.

The Seahawks complete their quick two-game homestand on Sunday, Feb. 11, when Drexel visits Trask Coliseum for a 1 p.m. Colonial Athletic Association contest.

