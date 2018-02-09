Former college basketball official Mickey Crowley tells his life story

Mickey Crowley spent 35 years officiating college basketball games.

Now, the 83-year-old, who now calls Crow Creek in Calabash his home, has a book detailing his life on the basketball court. The autobiography, “Throw the Ball High,” was written by Ralph Wimbish, a former assistant sports editor of the New York Post.

Crowley called games in the Big East Conference until he hung up his whistle in 1991. During his career, he was selected to officiate the 1989 and 1991 NCAA championship games.

Crowley, a native of Queens, N.Y., has hundreds of stories about legendary coaches like John Thompson, and Louie Carnesecca.

Over the years, he’s watch thousands of college basketball games, but isn’t a huge fan of today’s game.



"Let the referees referee the games, let the kids play the game, and let the coaches coach the game” said Crowley.



Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.