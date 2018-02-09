Customer makes mess, breaks table in Wilmington restaurant

Police are investigating after a man broke a table during a disturbance in a Wilmington restaurant on Thursday.

The owner of J. Michael's Philly Deli sent WECT video of the incident at Hanover Center on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday.

Three men were eating in the restaurant when one when one appears to tear up sugar packets and make a mess on the table where they were sitting.

After one of the men tries cleaning up, the man who made the mess knocks drinks off the table, stands up and slams the table on the floor several times, leaving the table in pieces.

All three of the men then leave the restaurant.

