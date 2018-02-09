Wilmington couple launches new app recognized by global start up program

A Wilmington couple is launching a new app aimed at getting more people to support the causes they care about. (Source: Brian Rooney)

A Wilmington couple is launching a new app aimed at getting more people to support the causes they care about. Brian and Moria Rooney created ALIST, a cell phone app, to encourage people to give more by simplifying the process of donating.

“Me and my wife have always had a knack for entrepreneurship and wanting to better the world and find ways to make an impact on others’ lives,” Brian Rooney said.

Rooney said those using the app are either influencers or fans. Influencers, like musicians or athletes, create campaigns to raise money and support organizations, which are supported by fans.

He added that fans on ALIST will be rewarded for being active on the platform, and can put points back toward an influencer that they support.

"We wanted to create an easier way for people to give back around the world, and to causes that they care about, or might not know about, or might not know that they need the funds to keep the company afloat to make the changes they want to make," he said.

Rooney said ALIST has made it into the top 50 of the Global Startup Program out of thousands of applicants. He and his wife will be attending a conference this week in California to present the app.

"We actually have a chance to come out of that in Silicon Valley as the No. 1 startup of 2018, which is extremely exciting," he said. "So we're very excited and anxious to get out there and represent (Wilmington) as best as possible."

Rooney said the app is available for Android users, and will be available on the Apple store soon.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.