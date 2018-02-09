NHRMC lights torch to kick off Olympic Games for therapy patients

Staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center are bringing the spirit of the 2018 Olympics to therapy patients in the hospital. (Source: WECT)

Staff at New Hanover Regional Medical Center are bringing the spirit of the Winter Olympics to therapy patients in the hospital.

On Friday, an opening ceremony was held, kicking off two weeks of the 2018 Rehab Games.

As part of their therapy, more than 40 patients will take part in adapted activities like curling, ice hockey, and luge. Bob Anderson is a patient at NHRMC, and said the games are a welcome change of pace.

"I've never seen so many smiles on people's faces in the gymnasium in our rehab room as I did today, and to see everyone just giving it their all, I think it just inspires everyone," he said.

Physical therapist Lauren Stevenson said the hospital has run the games for three years, and that patients and their families talk about the events for months afterward.

"It kind of just brings everyone together, and it brings out a little bit of competition but it also just motivates them to try and do better functionally," Stevenson said.

Staff also participated in a challenge to exercise the distance from Wilmington to Pyeonchang, South Korea. Staff and their families met and exceeded the goal by walking, running, rowing and cycling more than 10,000 miles total.

Later this month, UNCW's club ice hockey team will help lead a hockey clinic for patients.

