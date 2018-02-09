Carolina Beach State Park hosting Battle of Sugarloaf Dune discussion, hike

Pictured are black Union soldiers who fought in the Battle of Sugarloaf on Feb. 11, 1865. (Source: Chris Fonvielle)

This weekend, visitors to Carolina Beach State Park can learn about a Civil War battle that took place in our area and go on a two-mile hike where the fight happened.

UNCW history professor and Civil War expert Chris Fonvielle will lead a discussion on The Battle of Sugarloaf Dune on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the park. Fonvielle will also lead a hike along Sugarloaf Trail to view the area where a Union attack on nearly 5,000 Confederate troops took place following the fall of Fort Fisher.

Fonvielle talked about the battle and Saturday's event on Friday's First at Four.

Comfortable walking shoes and a bottle of water are recommended for the hike.

For more information and to register, call the park office at 910-458-8206.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.