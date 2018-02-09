Get the Cape Fear Chordsmen to serenade your sweetheart this Valentine's Day

Stumped about what to get your Valentine this year?

The Cape Fear Chordsmen have a unique idea for you. The barbershoppers will serenade your sweetheart.

Today on First at Four, members of the group performed, showing off a little of what they have to offer.

The Chordsmen said it’s a gift that will create a lifetime memory.

Time slots fill up fast so call 910-541-1256 to book now.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.