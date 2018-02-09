Record-breaking red grouper caught off Carolina Beach

Robert L. Dean with his state record red grouper he caught off Carolina Beach (Source: NC Division of Marine Fisheries)

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries last week certified a new state record red grouper.

Robert L. Dean of Creedmoor reeled in the 35-pound, 11-ounce fish on June 10, 2017, while fishing on the Cheerio Lady charter boat in the Atlantic Ocean 43 miles off Carolina Beach.

The fish measured 37 inches total length (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail) and had a girth of 37 inches.

Dean caught his fish using cigar minnows and squid for bait on 80-pound line test with a custom rod and Penn 3/0 reel.

The former state record for red grouper was 33 pounds, 8 ounces and was caught off the coast of Atlantic Beach in 2007.

The world record for red grouper is 42 pounds, 4 ounces and was caught off the coast of St. Augustine, Fla., in 1997.

