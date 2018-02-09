Cape Fear area leaders consider bike share program

Most bike share programs work by allowing riders to rent a GPS-monitored bike using their credit card or phone with a keypad on the bike. (SOURCE: WECT)

Leaders from the Cape Fear region are actively considering a bike share program to help commuters quickly and easily get around on two wheels.

The Wilmington Metropolitan Urban Area Planning Organization (WMPO) is meeting Feb. 19 to review proposals from four different bike share firms, according to a spokesperson for the city.

WMPO is made up of officials from New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender counties and spans about 500 square miles.

The rider can then use that bike for a specified amount of time before returning it to any specified bike share return point in the area.

City leaders want a bike share program that requires minimal staff, has enough bike share locations around the area, and is conveniently accessible through GPS tracking and smartphone monitoring and payment, according to a request for bids.

No funding has been set aside for the program because the transportation team is still considering the bike share proposals, according to a spokesperson.

A launch date has not yet been set, according to an addendum on the bike share bid.

