Here's what's happening at the Winter Olympics today

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

If you can't watch the action on WECT, there are other ways to check it out.

Here are some highlights from today's schedule and links to the live streams.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live streams.

Sunday, Feb. 9

LUGE

6 a.m. - Men's singles: Runs 3-4 CLICK HERE TO WATCH

FREESTYLE SKIING

7 a.m. - Women's moguls final CLICK HERE TO WATCH

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Team event: Men's and women's free skate, free dance CLICK HERE TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

11:30 p.m. - Women's snowboard halfpipe qualifying CLICK HERE TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

11:45 p.m. - Women's giant slalom: Run 2 CLICK HERE TO WATCH

