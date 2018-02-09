Salary of CFCC interim president raises questions

Nearly four months after Dr. Amanda Lee announced she was resigning as president of Cape Fear Community College, the school still does not have a firm timetable for selecting a new president to lead the college.

“There is no established time frame on how long the interim period will last,” CFCC spokeswoman Rachel Nadeau wrote in an email when asked about the delay. “A committee has been established coming out of the January board meeting to begin the process of evaluating presidential selection options.”

CFCC has struggled to find a permanent president since the departure of long-time president Eric McKeithan in 2012. At least five people have served as president or interim president at the college in the last six years.

Jim Morton has been serving as interim president since Lee resigned, effective December 31, 2017. His salary was increased from the $176,000 he was making as executive vice president, to $210,000 to serve as interim president.

Morton first joined CFCC in 2015. He previously worked as the finance director for the Wilmington International Airport. Notably, he does not hold a doctorate degree, which has been a minimum qualification for past presidents of Cape Fear Community College. According to CFCC’s website, he holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from UNCW.

We have received several letters and emails from viewers questioning Morton's compensation level. The amount Morton is being paid to serve as interim president of the college appears to be in excess of guidelines set by the state.

According to the North Carolina Community College System personnel policy, “an interim or acting president's salary will be set at the step of the salary grade for the respective college... [A] board of trustees may grant a college employee appointed interim or acting president a 10 percent salary increase instead of placing the employee on the president's salary schedule.”

The recommended salary set by the state for presidents of large community colleges like CFCC is $157,718, well below what Morton is being paid. Even if you use the 10 percent salary increase from his previous pay grade, that would only bring Morton’s prescribed salary to $193,617, substantially less than the $210,000 he is currently being paid.

Morton declined our request for an interview.

We have reached out to The State Community College System and the chair of the CFCC Board of Trustees for comment on the presidential search and will update this story when and if we hear back from them.

