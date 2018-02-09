What's on tap for the Olympics today

The 2018 Winter Olympics continue today in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (Source: NBC)

If you can't watch the action on WECT, there are other ways to check it out.

Here are some highlights from today's schedule and links to the live streams.

Mobile users will need the NBC Sports App to watch the live streams.

Saturday, Feb. 10

CURLING

6:05 a.m. - Mixed doubles: Round robin: Norway vs. U.S. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

7:05 a.m. - Mixed doubles: Round robin: Finland vs. U.S. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

ALPINE SKIING

9 p.m. - Men's downhill CLICK HERE TO WATCH

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m. - Team event: Short dance, ladies' short, pairs' free CLICK HERE TO WATCH

SNOWBOARDING

8 p.m. - Men's snowboard slopestyle final CLICK HERE TO WATCH

11:30 p.m. - Women's snowboard slopestyle qualifying CLICK HERE TO WATCH

