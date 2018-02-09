City seeks volunteers to help clean up Greenfield Lake

Officials with the city of Wilmington are asking for volunteers to help the Cape Fear River Watch as they host an event to clean up Greenfield Lake while water levels are low.

CFPUA lowered the water level on Wednesday so crews could perform maintenance on submerged pipes.

Interested volunteers should meet at the lake's boathouse at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Kayaks, canoes, gloves, trash pickers, bags and water coolers will be available, but volunteers should bring their own water bottle.

More information on the cleanup can be found here. Those interested can call Cape Fear River Watch at (910) 762-5606 or visit www.capefearriverwatch.org for more information. The event will be held rain or shine.

