Yard sales February 10

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

930 Reilly Drive, Wilmington

GREAT SALE full of vintage items, furniture and a mini van !! Wing back chair, vintage crocks and metal milk jug, framed prints, Americana, electronics (vintage receiver and more), handmade quilts, wood benches, lamps, drop leaf tables, refrigerator, kitchen items / small appliances, framed mirrors, barristers bookcase, Duncan Phyfe dining table, antique wood rocker, Hummels, piano and bench, chair sets, cane chairs, vintage straw chairs, beds, tea and accent tables, antique wash tables, antique dressers, globe and Stiffel lamps, teddy bears, vintage dolls, vintage trunks, linens and towels, outdoor rockers and bench / chair garden set, sewing table, sewing machines and supplies, a LARGE attic with antique furniture (many pieces priced RIGHT but in need of repairs or refinishing), vintage books, vintage mason jars, antique printer's drawer, antique piano stool, chest freezer, washer / dryer, vintage tools, vintage bicycles, band saw, (2) lawn mowers, tiller, hand and yard tools, 2005 Dodge Caravan with just under 80,000 miles and LOADS OF BOXES YET TO BE OPENED ! Don't miss this one !

6:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

1001 Stevenson Drive, Wilmington (corner of Lawrence Dr. And Stevenson Dr.)

Selling glass ware and pottery as well as kitchen accessories. Some furniture and yard tools. A little bit of everything

Pender County

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

920 Kings Landing Road, Hampstead

Moving sale - furniture (dining room set w/ hutch, antique Hoosier cabinet, entertainment center, chairs), household items, construction light, linens, boat maintenance supplies, ski vests, tube - something for everyone!



If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale..



If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send in your information you can include your details in today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.