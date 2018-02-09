5,000 bags worth of heroin seized in Wilmington drug bust

A man and woman from South Carolina are behind bars after they allegedly bought over 5,000 bags worth of heroin into the Port City.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office said Marcus Abdul Spann Jr., 18, and Mary Kristina Evans, 24, were taken into custody by vice and narcotics officers on Friday, Feb. 2.

Spann and Evans allegedly dropped off 56 grams of raw heroin — capable of making 5,000 bags — and 28 grams of crack cocaine at a home on Harris Road in Wilmington. Agents arrested both after the delivery.

During his arrest, Spann was armed with a 9 mm handgun, according to Brewer.

Spann was charged with:

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine

Trafficking in cocaine (3 counts)

Trafficking heroin (3 counts).

Conspire to traffic cocaine

Conspire to traffic heroin

Possess drug paraphernalia

Carrying a concealed weapon

Evans was charged with:

Possess drug paraphernalia

Trafficking heroin (2 counts)

Trafficking in cocaine (2 counts)

Possession of heroin,

Maintain a vehicle for a controlled substance

Conspire to traffic heroin

Conspire to traffic cocaine

Both Spann and Evans were booked into the New Hanover County Jail under $250,000 bonds each.

