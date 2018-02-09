Ocean to Ice

Bobby Sanguinetti has dedicated his life to hockey. He grew up with the game in New Jersey, loved the New York Rangers, and became so good that in 2006 the Rangers drafted him in the first round of the NHL draft. End of story, right.

Wrong.

His story has taken many turns along the way, one of those brought him to Wilmington, another to the Olympics.

Hear how this hockey kid from New Jersey ended up on the Olympic roster, and why he lists Wilmington as his hometown, Thursday, February 15th on WECT News at 6.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.