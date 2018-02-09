UPDATE: Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis says cancer treatments are working

Senior Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis said Friday morning that treatments for her liver cancer are working. (Source: WECT)

Senior Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis said Friday morning that treatments for her liver cancer are working.

“The cancer is shrinking,” Lewis said. “Round 4 of chemo next week! Cancer numbers went from 202 to 37! Praise God!"

Judge Lewis, who has served as senior resident superior court judge for the 13B judicial district since 2006, announced in December that she is battling liver cancer.

She served as an assistant district attorney from 1991 to 1993 before becoming a district court judge.

Lewis became a special superior court judge in 2000 and then a resident superior court judge in 2006.

Lewis is on an extended leave and is being treated at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

"My doctor says the many prayers are working so please continue to pray for me and the team at Mayo! I will continue my daily prayers for all those supporting me in this fight! By His Grace I am #OlaStrong!"

