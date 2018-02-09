NC museum reports $10K emerald theft weeks after it disappeared

A $10,000 emerald has been reported missing from a North Carolina science museum, more than three weeks after it was last seen.



The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that a representative from the Asheville Museum of Science reported the theft Jan. 24, although the Asheville police report lists the last known secure date of the emerald as Jan. 1. The case's status is now listed as "closed/leads exhausted."



In an emailed statement, the museum's executive director, Anna Priest, says the museum wasn't broken into and nothing else is missing. She said the museum will increase security measures.



The newspaper says the museum declined to comment further on Thursday.

