WPD: Woman arrested after shooting pellet gun toward people, damaging store

A woman who said she was insulted by people at a Wilmington gas station fired a pellet gun toward them and damaged the store Thursday, police said. (Source: WECT)

A woman who said she was insulted by people at a Wilmington gas station fired a pellet gun toward them and damaged the store Thursday, police said.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, Destiny Nobles is accused of pointing a pellet gun and firing it toward people at the Family Fare convenience store located at 502 N. Third St.

Nobles told police that people outside of the gas station called her a name and that it upset her. She allegedly fired the pellet gun and missed the victims but the pellets broke glass at the store. Dandron said that the victims believed that Nobles had a real firearm before realizing it was a pellet gun after she fired.

Nobles admitted to police that she pointed and fired the pellet gun, according to Dandron.

She has been charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits, going armed to the terror of the people, assault by pointing a gun, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit and injury to real property.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.