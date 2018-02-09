Wilmington couple wins $4 million on scratch-off ticket

Jack and Louise Jones of Wilmington are the first people to win the $4 million prize on the Diamond Dazzler scratch-off ticket.

They bought the $20 ticket at Lowes Foods on Carolina Beach Road.

The Jones chose the lump sum option when claiming their prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, they took home $1.69 million.

The Diamond Dazzler launched in September of 2017. Two $4 million and four $1 million prizes are still up for grabs.

Ticket sales from scratch-off tickets and other lottery games have raised more than $600 million a year for education.

For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click here.

