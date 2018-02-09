Mendenhall named next vice president, general manager of WECT

Mark Mendenhall has been named the next vice president and general manager of WECT. (Source: WECT)

Mendenhall, who currently is WECT's general sales manager, will begin his new role effective March 1.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead such a great team and trusted brand,” Mendenhall said. “WECT has been the place southeastern North Carolina residents turn to for their news, weather, and entertainment for over 60 years. It’s an honor to be part of that legacy.”

Current WECT vice president and general manager Gary McNair will retire at the end of February.

Mendenhall started his career as an account executive at WLFL-TV in Raleigh before coming to WECT in 2002. He was promoted from account executive to national sales manager in 2005 before being named general sales manager in 2008.

“Mark has seen many changes come to the Wilmington market during his nearly 16 years at WECT,” said Don Richards, group vice president for Raycom Media. “He brings that deep experience plus his inclusive and collegial style to lead WECT successfully into our exciting future.”

Mendenhall, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from North Carolina State University, was the Raycom Sales Advisory Board Chair in 2016.

