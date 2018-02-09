Accelerated-road-project-causes-lane-closures

Part of the Hampstead Median Project begins today and will cause intermittent lane closures.

Part of the Hampstead Median Project begins today and will cause intermittent lane closures.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will have lane closures on Dan Owen Drive and Factory Road in Pender County starting Friday, Feb. 9 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day

Those closures will last until Monday, May 28.

One lane will remain open at all times on Factory Road, but you are asked to take alternate routes when possible.

This part of the median project has been accelerated to increase safety between US 17, NC 210 and Factory Road.

NCDOT wants to remind drivers to stay alert, drive with caution, and allow extra time for travel.

For more information on this project, visit NCDOT's website.