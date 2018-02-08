High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys

Trask 77, Pender 53
Laney 59, Ashley 56
Coastal Christian 69, Fayetteville Academy 68
Harrells 60, Cape Fear Academy 57
South Brunswick 49, West Brunswick 39
New Hanover 53, Hoggard 48

Girls 

New Hanover 41, Hoggard 48
Cape Fear Academy 62, Coastal Christian 21
Laney 56, Ashley 22
Trask 59, Pender 35
Topsail 40, North Brunswick 32

