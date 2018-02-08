UPDATE: Missing Fayetteville woman found

A missing woman from Fayetteville whose car was found in Wilmington on Wednesday, has been found.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Kristin Sherrell Frazier, 34, was last seen in the area of 700 Wright Street on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. Her vehicle was located at 11th and Market streets.

Police tweet on Friday around 8:40 a.m. that she has been located.

UPDATE: Kristin Frazier has been found. Thank you for sharing. https://t.co/nCwTscDaFd — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) February 9, 2018

