MISSING: Fayetteville woman last seen on Wright Street in Wilmington

Kristin Sherrell Frazier (Source: WPD) Kristin Sherrell Frazier (Source: WPD)
The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

According to a WPD tweet Thursday night, Kristin Sherrell Frazier, 34, of Fayetteville, was last seen in the area of 700 Wright Street on Wednesday around 9:45 a.m. Her vehicle was located at 11th and Market streets.

Frazier is 5-foot-9 with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black jacket, black shoes and black pants when she was last seen. 

She may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Frazier's whereabouts should call WPD at 910-343-3600 or use Text-A-Tip by texting TIP708 and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

