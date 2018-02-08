Veteran asks NCDOT to name bridge for fallen service members

Robert Quinn hopes that every driver on the new I-140 bypass sees the names of seven service members from Brunswick County killed in combat in Vietnam. (Source: WECT)

With the support of a local chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America, Quinn submitted a request to the North Carolina Department of Transportation to have a bridge on I-140 named in their honor.

“When you drive down that interstate highway, I think you should see one of their names, or Brunswick County’s Seven Sons,” he said.

Quinn served in Vietnam as well, but said the bridge should honor those who didn't make it home.

“The draft board selected their names, so I think it’s appropriate that Brunswick County recognize what they did and what their families sacrificed,” he said.

Quinn isn't the only one submitting a request to the state.

Last month, Brunswick County commissioners approved a resolution to ask NCDOT to name the bridge for William Sue. Sue advocated for the roadway during his 18 years as county commissioner.

Quinn said a former mayor of Navassa has also been nominated for the honor.

“There are other people that want to have the bridge named after people they know and respect and those are the same people I know and respect,” he said.

Commissioner Randy Thompson said Quinn contacted the board for support, and that the request was sent to county staff to make a recommendation. Thompson said he believed accommodations could be made for everyone.

NCDOT will ultimately decide what to name the bridge.

