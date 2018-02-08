Six French films will be screened as part of the festival. (Source: CFCC)

Immerse yourself in French culture without leaving Wilmington.

Cape Fear Community College hosts the Tournées French Film Festival, a program from the French American Cultural Exchange (FACE), Feb. 13-15.

The event, in its fourth year, features six films.

The Cultural Services of the French Embassy partnered with CFCC for the festival.

Audiences can watch the films at CFCC’s Union Station Auditorium (502 N. Front Street).

The college is just one of two community colleges in the nation to get a grant to host the event.

"We are delighted that once again the FACE Foundation has been generous to support CFCC with our 4th year hosting the Tournées Film Festival said Caroline Hudson, CFCC French instructor and co-originator/investigator of the grant.

The films are in French with English subtitles.

All screenings are free and open to the public.

"These are some of France's most critically-acclaimed feature films, all showing for the first time in Wilmington," said Lucinda McNamara, CFCC film instructor. "It is an honor to show them at CFCC."

For a list of the films and the times you can see them, click here.

