Cape Fear Academy hosts signing day ceremony

Three student-athletes from Cape Fear Academy signed letters of intent on Thursday in the CFA Athletic Center.

Delaney Mitchell signed to play women's soccer for Towson University. Mitchell earned NCISAA All-State honors, and first team all-area goalie.

“I wanted to be at a school where I thought I could compete in a good conference with completive games so Towson was that place,” said Mitchell.

Cole Boggio signed with Roanoke College to play men’s lacrosse. The attackman earned NCISAA All-State and first team all-area honors.

“Just to be able to sign is a good feeling,” said Boggio. “Just knowing all the hard work and effort has paid off. Now it’s time to get ready for the next step.”



Chase Carraway signed with Hobart College where he will be a member of sailing team. Carraway won the laser radial fleet at the 2017 Cressy High School singlehanded national championship.

“I have been training sailing in Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) every weekend for the past four years,” Carraway said. “It’s just a lot of hard work, and it’s a big step in the next chapter of my life.”



