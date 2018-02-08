DEQ to hold public feedback meeting on coal ash in Wilmington

Wilmington will be one of the sites hosting state Department of Environmental Quality meetings seeking public feedback on coal ash disposal.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, DEQ has a meeting scheduled for Feb. 22 at Cape Fear Community College. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the U-170 building.

Rules are being drafted by DEQ to protect public health and the environment for when coal ash waste is disposed of and recycled. Coal ash is a waste product generated when coal is converted into electricity.

According to the release, existing state rules require power plant operators to build coal ash landfills with protective lining to prevent impacts to groundwater as well as systems for collecting wastewater and regular environmental monitoring.

The new rules would add detailed criteria for how the landfills are to be constructed, restrict what sites are suitable for coal ash landfills and widen the buffers between the landfill and adjoining properties, streams and rivers.

A copy of the state's draft rules can be found in the PDF below.

At the February meetings, DEQ will give a presentation about the rules and state officials will then open the floor to anyone wishing to provide feedback on the rules. Those comments will be recorded. Anyone who wants to speak should register between 5:30-6 p.m. the day of the meeting.

People can also comment in writing until March 22. Public comments can be sent by email to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Include CCR Rules in the subject line.

DEQ plans to present a final draft to the NC Environmental Management Commission in May followed by a 60-day formal public comment period in the summer.

