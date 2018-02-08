Wilmington man wanted in Sunset Beach armed robbery arrested

A Wilmington man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Sunset Beach last year has been arrested.

Sunset Beach Police Chief Ken Klamar said that David Ashley Bates Sr., 46, was arrested Thursday with the help of the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Bates has been charged with two counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by pointing a gun. He's also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and communicating threats.

According to police, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2017, at the Hardee's located at 1651 Seaside Road SW.

A person armed with a pistol entered the restaurant and demanded that the manager open the safe.

The suspect left with an unspecified amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery.

