Wilmington man charged with 2017 armed robbery in Sunset Beach

A Wilmington man is accused of robbing a fast food restaurant in Sunset Beach last year.

Police Chief Ken Klamar said detectives have issued arrest warrants for David Ashley Bates Sr., 46, charging him with two counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by pointing a gun. He's also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and communicating threats.

According to police, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2017, at the Hardee's located at 1651 Seaside Road SW.

A person armed with a pistol entered the restaurant and demanded that the manager open the safe.

The suspect left with an unspecified amount of cash. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Bates is described as 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighing 193 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"We are working with local, state, and federal partners to try and locate Mr. Bates," said Klamar. " If anyone knows of his whereabouts, we encourage them to call their local police department."

