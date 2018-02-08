KNOW THESE TWO? Detectives need help ID'ing shoplifting suspects

Detectives with the Pender County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help to identify a couple accused of shoplifting from a gas station.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Han Dee Hugo off US 117 in Rocky Point on Dec. 11, 2017.

The man and woman allegedly concealed some items and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

