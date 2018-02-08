Award-winning country music artist plays on WECT News First at Four

Award-winning country music artist Matt Rogers takes the stage Thursday at Burnt Mill Creek in Wilmington. (Source: Matt Rogers)

An award-winning country music artist takes the stage Thursday tonight at Burnt Mill Creek in Wilmington.

Ahead of his concert, Matt Rogers will stop by the WECT studio to play his current single Britches on First at Four.

Rogers has opened for some of the hottest names in country music, including Cole Swindell, Lo Cash and Michael Ray.

Rogers plays about 200 performances a year when he tours the country.

His concert at Wilmington’s Burnt Mill Creek starts at 7:00 p.m.

"I'm really excited to re-connect with my fans that have been supporting me for so long and to get the chance to connect with some new fans along the way," says Matt. "I can't wait to get on stage and share my new music I've worked so hard on with them."

When Rogers isn't on the road, he writes music. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and CMT selected his song I Was Raised for a songwriting achievement award.

