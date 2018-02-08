Carolina Beach to consider pedal vehicle pub next week

A proposed pedal vehicle pub could get a green light for Carolina Beach as early as next week.

However, the plan might not be as wide ranging as first proposed. A group is seeking town approval to bring a commercial pedal vehicle to Pleasure Island that would tour the area, including Carolina Beach State Park, and stop at some local establishments. There is currently a similar concept operating in downtown Wilmington.

The Police Advisory Committee in Carolina Beach is recommending approval for the plan, as long as it does not operate on two heavily traveled roads -- Lake Park Boulevard and Dow Road. That limitation would cut almost half of the proposed stops off the tour.

Council will discuss a text amendment that would allow commercial pedal vehicles and the application for Pleasure Island Coastal Cruiser, LLC at its meeting Tuesday night.

