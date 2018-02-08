Bacon or Belles? You may have a choice this April

Beach, bacon and beer.

Could it be enough to make you consider a trip to Carolina Beach this spring? Organizers with the Pleasure Island Chamber of Commerce are betting on it.

The Chamber is planning the 1st annual "Beach BACON & Beer Festival" at Carolina Beach Lake Park on April 14th. Organizers will invite local and regional restaurants to offer selected dishes featuring bacon. They're going for unique and creative choices, even offering some ideas in their proposal, including bourbon bacon caramel corn and chocolate bacon toffee gelato.

Ideas for activities range from bacon eating contests to pig calling and a pig petting zoo.

And get this -- the proposed pork party could challenge a sacred cow in the region -- the NC Azalea Festival, a southeastern North Carolina staple since 1948. The chamber would like to hold its event the same weekend as the Azalea Festival, with one of the purposes being an opportunity to "bring people to the island as an alternative to the Azalea Festival, potentially going to other businesses, hotels and shops.

Chamber leaders will chew the fat on this plan before town council next week.

